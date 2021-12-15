Young Jack Dwyer cries as he approached Santa.
His brother, Shannon, and mother Cara, try to calm him down.
Finally, he realizes that Santa may not be all that bad. After getting a quick photo Santa pulls out a candy cane for each of the little ones.
In return Jack – his fears obviously assuaged – passes his half eaten cracker to Santa. The Christmas spirit is alive and well at the Douglas Rec Center.
The Rec Center hosted a small holiday celebration for any and all who wished to participate Saturday, and roughly 180 people came throughout the day. With plenty of people came plenty of activities.
Scratch art ornaments were available just across from a table with cookies and hot cocoa. A Christmas-themed drawing contest was held for every age group – accompanied by giggles and soft Christmas classics for background music.
*More photos are available in this week's Douglas Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.