As Wyomingites, we are accustomed to the snow, the cold and the unpredictability of our lovely state’s weather. In an instant it can go from a nice comfortable 60 degrees outside to -10 degrees with an absolutely bone chilling wind.
This winter was no different as Dec. 20 the temperatures sat with a high of 32 and low of 21. That following Dec. 21 had a high of 29 and low at -34 proceeding the next day of -13 and -42 that felt closer to -60 due to wind chill. It was a freeze that hasn’t happened for quite some time but thankfully the snow wasn’t piled 10 to 20 feet high, unlike the winter of 1949.
As accustomed to four wheelers, shovels and plows as we are, Jan. 2-5, 1949, they had became familiar with dynamite and airdrops for survival. It was a winter so bad, livestock had gone blind due to their eyelids being frozen shut and 30 people dead throughout Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and one in South Dakota from the initial blizzard.
Over the course of the next two months constant battles of storms raged on. Snow would be cleared just in time to have another storm fall right into its place, leaving hundred of thousands of cattle to die from starvation as well as other wildlife.
Due to 3,300 miles of road being completely impassable, there was a problem with feeding both people and animals in the frozen wasteland Wyoming became. People were trapped and businesses shut down for months . . . leading Wyoming to ask for support – air support. In response the U.S. Air Force dropped residents dynamite to clear snow. Since the animals were still out of reach the Air Force also dropped bales of hay to starving cattle, corn to the wild birds and alfalfa to the deer and elk populations scattered throughout Wyoming.
After the snow stopped, drifts were piled 20-30 feet high but united we still stood as a state. It was not until May that the snow had finally melted away. Although our winters are nowhere near as bad, we still gather to get out and shovel.
