It’s a heck of a sight to see driving across the Bryan P. Gross Memorial Bridge on Yellowstone: There’s bras galore strung from one end to the other – more than 440 bras in various shapes, sizes and colors.

It’s not exactly an art installation, but it could certainly be considered a form of art. What it is, is the third annual installation of the bras on the bridge to bring folks’ attention to Breast Cancer Awareness month, which began Oct. 1.

Rita Russell and Peg Middleton are the event’s cofounders.

“It started years ago when we were in Nova Scotia. We saw the bras there and asked what was going on and they told us, ‘It’s for breast cancer awareness.’ It took us a few years to get it going, but now we’re in our third year,” Russell said on Friday, following the morning’s installation of undergarments on the bridge.

Where in the world did the women get 440 bras? Well, as Russell tells it, the majority of them were donated by friends, although she did buy some from secondhand stores, too. Her pastor even donated her bras, too, she said.

Fourteen people pitched in to help Russell and Middleton, some from outside Wyoming.

“We just want to remind people to be aware. Of any kind of cancer, but especially breast cancer. I bet every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way,” Russell said.

And, the awareness endeavor isn’t gender specific, as breast cancer also affects men.

However, the women said they aren’t stopping at bras, though. They’re gearing up for the next campaign, an awareness event for September, to bring about awareness for prostate cancer.

Instead of bras, the ladies will hold a drive to collect men’s underwear.

“We can stretch the bras across. The shorts are smaller . . . it’s going to take a lot more shorts to fit across the bridge,” Middleton said. “We’re going to need a lot.”