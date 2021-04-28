Members of Wyoming Central ABATE will hold their annual Motorcycle Safety Awareness Run May 1, to be followed by a college scholarship fundraiser at the Knotty Pine Saloon in Glenrock.

The ABATE ride will begin with a blessing of the bikes by the Christian Motorcyclists Association at St. Patrick’s Church in Casper at 9 a.m. From there the riders will gather at the Walmart on East 2nd Street and begin their ride southeast to Douglas around noon.

After riding through Casper, they plan to make a refueling stop at the Hat Six Travel Plaza in Evansville before taking I-25 south to Douglas, and stopping at the Broken Wheel Truck Stop.

From there they will ride back up to Glenrock and the Knotty Pine via I-25.

The ABATE ride has been held annually in the spring for nearly 40 years, to promote awareness for both rider and automobile driver safety as the warmer months arrive and more motorcyclists are on the roads.

The fundraiser is being held by the Rock Springs-based Leather & Lace Foundation, now in its 10th year of supporting various local businesses and individuals.

The Knotty Pine fundraiser and auction will support one Glenrock Junior/Senior High School graduating senior with a college scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to the student who is deemed most deserving on the basis of an essay they submit.

Leather & Lace founder Dede Wallace is still accepting student essays from Glenrock students.

The essay should address the student’s short- and long-term goals, the biggest influences in their life, the impact the funds would have on their financial situation, their leadership qualities and why they deserve the scholarship.

Essays can be emailed to Wallace at leatherandlacefund@outlook.com. The deadline to submit is April 30.

Since 2011 Leather & Lace has helped support various local groups including the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock and the Glenrock Senior Center.

“It’s my pride and joy,” Wallace said of the foundation. “I believe in helping where I can.”

Her fundraisers typically raise around several thousand dollars, she said.

A separate fundraising event will be held May 15 and 16 at the Horses and Harleys Saloon in Rock Springs.

The Knotty Pine fundraising event and auction will start around 2 p.m. on May 1. Roughly 200 tacos will be served.