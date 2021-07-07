Gillette’s City Council selected Hyun Kim of Fife, Washington, as its new city administrator June 30.
Douglas’ City Administrator Jonathan Teichert, Kim, and Kevin Carunchio, of Onyo County, California, were the three finalists for the position.
When asked if he is disappointed he was not chosen for the job, Teichert said, “Of course, but (I’m) happy for Hyun. We’ve been friends for years, and he will do a great job.”
Kim will begin his job as Gillette’s city administrator Sept. 1, the city’s Communications Manager, Geno Palazzari, said in a statement.
“We are very pleased to welcome Hyun Kim to the City of Gillette. His experience as a municipal administrator and familiarity with Wyoming government made him a top candidate. I would like to thank the other candidates for taking the time to meet with us. They made this a very difficult decision,” Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said.
Kim comes to Gillette after serving as Fife’s city manager since 2017. Prior to that he was the finance director for Boulder City, Nevada and town administrator in Afton.
“The City of Gillette made a good choice with Hyun,” Teichert said. He also said he will “perhaps” continue to look for similar opportunities either in Wyoming or elsewhere, but opportunities like this don’t come very often.
Teichert has been Douglas’ city administrator since April 2018.
