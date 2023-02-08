Sophie fails to crack under daily pressure of raising huge flock of birds

A young girl in a purple coat – with purple-and-blonde braided hair, rubber muck boots on her feet and a bright smile spread across her face – surefootedly makes her way across the leftover, crusted mounds of record-breaking snowfall from the past month.

An empty wire egg basket dangles in one hand.

She’s headed to her office – a large chicken pen and two coops.

Before she’s even across the yard, a cacophony erupts as chickens and guinea hens know their mama is on the way with fresh water and food.

Sophie White moves inside the gated fence that she paid for herself and begins her daily chores – feeding, watering and bestowing attention on her flock of 60-some hens and one rooster.

“Not just my flock. They’re my friends. I love my babies,” the 11 year old with a constant smile points out.

Surrounded by a variety of egg layers – light and dark Brahmas, barred and partridge rocks, buff orpingtons, black australorpes, a black star, cochins, Americanas, blue laced wyandottes, cinnamon queen and guinea fowl – Sophie zeroes in and picks up her rooster, MJ. She cuddles him under her chin, bestowing several kisses onto his head and comb while sheltering him close to her body and out of the icy winter wind.

“He’s named MJ because when we first got him, we didn’t know if he was a rooster or a hen. My brother, Brennan, said, ‘How about Jerry?’ I said, ‘How about MJ?’ Maybe Jerry or maybe Mary Jane,” Sophie explains, unabashedly giggling.

Sophie and her family (parents Adam and Jen White, older brother Brennan and little sister Riley) live just a handful of miles outside of Douglas, but they are involved in projects all over Converse County. They moved here a few years ago, when Sophie was 7.

Even at such a young age, she’d made up her mind about the birds.

“When we moved here, I knew I wanted a little flock to play with. I wasn’t old enough for 4-H yet – you have to be 8 years old to join – so I got chickens,” she said.

She had absolutely no idea whatsoever that her dream of owning a small flock to play with would turn into a 60-hen, homegrown egg business, one that’s so popular with residents that she has a waiting list for the fresh eggs.

She carries a bag of chicken feed – almost as big as she is – from the garage and into the yard as the hens gather around her. They know what time it is and they’re letting the world know it, too – the noise is especially loud from the guinea fowl with their squawks and other vocalizations. Then comes MJ, strutting his stuff and crowing with delight at her arrival.

“In the winter we get 18-20 eggs daily because not all hens lay eggs in winter months. In the summer we get 30-45 eggs a day, because, well . . . it’s summer,” Sophie explains.

Sophie sells her eggs for $5/dozen, a price increase of $1 from just the previous week due to the increasing cost of feed – oyster shells and grit, mealworms, black sunflowers seeds, scratch, chick feed, layer crumble and other supplies.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, avian influenza (the bird flu) killed between 55-58 million birds in backyard and commercial flocks last year, resulting in the loss of at least 44 million egg-laying hens. As a result, egg prices soared.

A few customers weren’t happy about the price increase, but Sophie is not in the egg business to make money, her mom said. She does, however, need to cover the cost of her flock’s weekly feed.

Sophie sells an average of 14 dozen eggs a week right now. She makes approximately $70/week selling eggs, but she spends about $120 week to feed the chickens.

“Sophie is running off of the money she gets from egg sales and then supplements that with money she made from selling her market birds at fair last summer, as she needs to,” Jen explained. “She’s not making any money right now, but she’s not losing any either.”

Four years ago when she started her “little” flock, Sophie’s goal was to pay for her chicken feed each week. She also pays for things like panels for the chicken yard fence, waterers, feeders and even one of her chicken coops.

Still, Sophie’s eggs cost less than commercial eggs. At Safeway in Douglas eggs are $5.99/dozen, $8.99/18-pack and $29.99 for a flat of 60 eggs.

But, for Sophie, it’s not just about the cost. Eggs from homegrown chickens taste better, the yolks are darker and richer, and they’re better for you, she says with pride.

“True free range chickens are eating grass and bugs in the summer time, and other things that are actually organic,” she points out.

“Even though they aren’t eating grass right now during winter, they get sunshine in their yard every day and good things to eat.”

And it is an everyday chore, but Sophie says taking a day off is not something she even thinks about.

Ever.

“If they don’t have water in the winter, they would stop laying and eventually die. It is not an option. They are my friends. They are happy chickens.”

Indeed, it appears they are happy and content, as in an hour’s time Sophie has fed, watered and treated her feathered friends, gathered eggs, and cuddled about eight or nine different birds, snuggling her face into each of theirs, each one getting kisses from their young owner. It’s evident as she talks and coos to the critters that she’s happy, too.

Because Sophie is a part of 4-H, and has been for four years now, she logs every aspect of her work with them, from the purchases of feed to fencing, and everything in-between. She also shows her birds, bringing home Grand Champion in chickens and Reserve Champion market class pen of three from the Converse County Fair last summer. Additionally, she placed sixth in Junior Poultry Showmanship and her birds were Grand Champion (pullet) and Reserve Champion (cockerel) in asiatic poultry at the 2022 Wyoming State Fair.

If that wasn’t enough, her business will soon be expanding – again – as Sophie will be offering chicks for sale in the spring – chicks that will grow up to be winter laying hens.

“The light Brahmas are mostly laying from October through January, when the other birds stop laying. People want eggs during winter.

“For Christmas I got three incubators! So we will start soon. By the end of February, once it gets a little warmer and MJ has a chance to fertilize the eggs,” she stated.