A Douglas and Glenrock businessman and two others died in a head-on collision on the Old Glenrock Highway Monday morning, May 1.

The accident just east of Casper/Evansville on US 20/26/87 killed 28-year-old Aaron (A.J.) Henson of Glenrock, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Henson and his wife Kaylynn own Sips Coffee Co. in Douglas and Glenrock, and Henson is listed as the registered agent for Bighorn Production Services LLC of Glenrock.

WHP reported that a 2002 Ford F-150 was headed west on the road known as the Old Glenrock Highway and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Henson.

The driver of the 2002 Ford has been identified as 34-year-old Casper resident Kristofer Counts. Counts was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, WHP said in a release. A juvenile passenger, whose name was not released, was in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt, but also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The patrol said it is unknown if Henson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.

Driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts are being investigated as possible contributing factors, WPH said.

The highway was closed on both ends at Evansville and Glenrock for several hours Monday. It reopened Monday afternoon.

These were the 38th, 39th and 40th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023, compared to 28 in 2022, 30 in 2021, and 25 in 2020 as of May 1, the patrol reported.