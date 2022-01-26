UPDATE:

The Casper Star Tribune reported Tuesday that former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others are suing Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee over the recent state superintendent selection process. Please see associated story via https://www.douglas-budget.com/news/article_23e283ec-7ec2-11ec-b470-6755d8fe811b.html

Admitting that he was recruited to run by members of the Wyoming Republican Party, Thomas Kelly stands out in any crowd – quite literally. At 6’9” tall, that’s not too difficult for him to do. Kelly is also the party leadership’s top choice to replace former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

Kelly garnered 62 votes, Marti Halvorsen came in second with 56 votes and Brian Schroeder was third, receiving 52 votes out of 73 ballots cast by the Wyoming Central Committee. Meanwhile, 16 people filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to stop the process by which the three were selected and keep the governor from naming the next Superintendent of Public Instruction. (See update on douglas-budget.com for more information.)

During the GOP’s meeting in Douglas Jan. 22, officials had the responsibility of vetting 12 applicants for Balow’s vacated position, then voting on them all to come up with three names to forward to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. Now, it’s up to Gordon to decide who should fill Balow’s responsibilities for the remaining year until it’s time to put the position before the voters in November.

Gordon’s decision regarding who he will choose to fill Balow’s shoes is expected later this week or early next week. He has five days to select one of the three.

Despite being recruited to run, Kelly said, it was surprising to be the GOP’s top selection.

“I’m a relative newcomer to Wyoming, and I have few political connections. Apparently the central committee viewed me as the most qualified for the position and made their decision accordingly,” he said Monday morning via email.

He said he’s experienced both in public education and in leading a team with diverse viewpoints.

“I’ve been a public social studies and special education school teacher, a college professor and currently a department head at a university, he said.

Kelly sits as the chair of the Political and Military Science Department at American Military University, he said.

“I’ve served on various local boards and commissions in Colorado and Wyoming. My PhD is in political science and I lead of team of 40-plus professors with varying political views. I also have five children attending Wyoming public schools, including a special needs child.”

Kelly said he moved to Sheridan from Colorado with his wife and five of his six children in 2019. His oldest daughter is in Colorado with her husband and son.

He said he telecommutes at his current job. Wyoming was intentionally chosen as his family’s new home.

Kelly said he put his name in the hat because he was recruited by the Wyoming GOP and because he has the “ability to do this,” and “because others asked me to. It’s my civic responsibility to do the best I can.”

If Gordon selects Kelly as Wyoming’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction, he said his primary goals are to help secure the fiscal foundation of Wyoming public schools without further burdening taxpayers.

“I’d also like to foster local control of schools and curriculum rather than have a top-down centralized approach from the state government,” he stated.

“I’d have never thought neo-Marxism was here in Wyoming and being taught in (its) schools. We’re facing a great assault on liberty. Liberty is not selfish, it’s not chaotic. Liberty is only dangerous to those who threaten it,” he stated during his interview Saturday.

Halverson is a former legislator who served five years in the Wyoming House of Representatives from Campbell County. Schroeder is an educator at Veritas Academy in Cody.

Other applicants were Michelle Aldrich, Megan Degenfelder, Reagan Kaufman, Angela Raber, Jayme Lein, David Northrup, Joseph Heywood, Joshua Valk and Keith Goodenough.

Despite stating the resumes would be available at the meeting and copies would be made public, the GOP officials declined to provide any copies or make the information available.