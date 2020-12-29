An accident was reported on I-25, mile marker 152 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
A jack-knifed semitrailer with a damaged front end sat on the northbound side of I-25.
Another vehicle, a light-colored passenger car, sat nearby on the southbound side of I-25.
Douglas Volunteer Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Converse County Sheriff’s Office personnel were on the scene.
It is unclear at this time what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.
The Budget will update the story as more details become available.
