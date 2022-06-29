Happy America Day is nearly upon us and the Douglas Police Department is excited to be bringing the second annual Fourth of July celebration back to the community.

One big change for the event is the location. Last year the party was held at Bartling Park, but this year it will take place in and around Washington Park, providing ample tree cover and shade from the heat.

It’s a day of full-on, high octane entertainment, from a Firecracker 5k run at 9 a.m., a Patriotic Kiddie Parade at 9:30 a.m., a Kid Zone opening at 11 a.m., to the Independence Day games, also starting at 11 a.m.

During the ID games, four-man/woman teams need to register no later than 10:45 a.m. to compete in six endurance games including tug-of-war, the bed race, strong man relay, an agility course, speed relay, and dodge ball with water balloons.

New this year is a $20 registration fee per team for the ID games, with cash prizes being awarded to the winners. Families or individuals who cannot afford the $20 game registration fee can ask for a sponsorship, as everyone is invited to play and no one will be turned away.

There is no cost to take part in the Jackalope City Independence Day celebration itself and all children’s events/games are free, as always, said Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly.

Byerly had the idea for the get together last year.

“I got together with Jen Goodwin (The Enterprise/Main Street Douglas) last year. My thought was, ‘What can we do as a community on the Fourth?’”

“It can be kind of a tough time of year. People either have nothing to do or they have already planned it out,” he said. “We brainstormed and said let’s try it. That’s what we did last year and it was really good, especially from all of the feedback we got. We did it over two days last year – that’s something we changed this year, just one day,” he said.

Byerly said the original concept was to try to bring everyone together to relax, play games and hang out together.

“We had people from all walks of life take part in the games. The other part of it is because I was new to the community last year. There’s a disconnect nationwide, sometimes, between communities and their police department. Jen really took hold of the idea and helped me run with it. It’s a chance for everyone to get to know each other.”

Byerly said the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department will join the event this year, too.

“They’re a big hit! They bring their fire trucks and hoses, and hose everyone down.”

Well, those who want to get wet, he added.

The fire department will also hold their annual fireworks display at the Douglas High School parking lot, once it gets dark enough to see the show.

Costumes are encouraged this year, Byerly said, so if teams “want to dress up in kilts or dress up as Dracula or whatever, do it.”

“It’s pretty laid back. It’s a time to get out and have as much fun as you want to have. Be comfortable. If you need a place to go on the Fourth, come over. There’s going to be food and I think the College Bar is going to set up for adults. Dennis Switzer will be announcing during the games. We’re trying to get everyone involved as much as they want to be involved. Come down and have fun with us,” he enthused.

For more information call 307-358-2000 or visit seewhatconversecando.com