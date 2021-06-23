When Carson Selk recorded the final out in Douglas’ 1-0 victory over Casper Crush, he walked off the mound thinking he’d pitched “just another game.”

It wasn’t until head coach Travis Mortimore spoke to the team afterward that Selk realized just how wrong he was.

“I didn’t even know how good I was doing,” Selk said. “But then Travis pulled us aside and said, ‘It sure was a good thing Carson threw 12 strikeouts.’”

“I was just like, ‘oh, geez, I had 12?’”

That he did.

Selk tossed not only the best game of the season for the Cats, but he turned in one of the marquee performances of his young career. The 18-year-old hurled seven shutout innings, striking out 12 Casper hitters and allowing just one walk.

“I was just focused since the first pitch. In the first game we played earlier against Casper, we didn’t do so hot. I wanted to go out and do all I could to split the series.”

“What an unbelievable performance,” said Mortimore. “It was one of those nights where I could just sit back and watch him work. He was locked in.”

Selk — who recently committed to play baseball at Iowa Wesleyan University — threw 94 pitches during the game, an outing so stellar that even he couldn’t believe his final stat line.

“I was surprised. That was probably one of my best strikeout games. Like I was even trying to strike kids out, and that’s not even how I usually pitch. I normally pitch to contact, just trying to stay in the game as long as I can, and hopefully, my teammates make the outs. And if they don’t, then I’m right back at the next guy.”

For Mortimore, who says his team considers Selk one of its most reliable pitchers, it was clear from the first pitch that he’d brought his A-game.

“We expect big things from him every time. Do we expect that kind of performance from him every time? Absolutely not. But when he stepped on the mound, I could tell he was dialed in. He was spotting his fastball where he wanted it and using his breaking ball when he needed it. That kept [Casper] off balance.

“It was one of those games where you could just tell, ‘Oh, he’s got it. We’ve got to find a way to get a run on the board.’”

A first-inning RBI double from Jordan Bobrowski was all it took, as Douglas avenged a 17-8 defeat in its first matchup against Casper to win 1-0 in game two of the doubleheader.

But even after a career outing for Selk, Mortimore remains most impressed not by his performance on the mound, but for the character the recent Douglas High-graduate exhibits off of it.

“He’s humble,” said Mortimore. “He’s not going to be loud or obnoxious or whatever you want to call it. Carson just goes out there and works hard every day. He’s always looking to get better in some way, shape or form. It’s easy to work with a guy like that.

“He’s not going to hoot and holler; He just says, ‘I’m going to get it done.’ And we rise up with him and go.”