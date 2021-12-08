Memorial Hospital of Converse County revised its Covid-19 vaccination policy a third time Monday in light of an ever-shifting national landscape of federal mandates and court injunctions. While it softens the impact on employees from a vaccination-or-termination situation, the new policy doesn’t lift the requirement for vaccinations for those employees who work with patients directly but it also doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1.

The biggest change is it provides financial incentives, instead of punishments alone, to get employees vaccinated.

“We have rescinded the (old) policy, so there are no vaccination requirements at this time,” CEO Matt Dammeyer said. “We’re (still) trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

The latest policy was sent out to all hospital staff Monday evening following additional changes, but Dammeyer said the reasoning behind delaying implementation until Jan. 1 is timing and the constantly changing situation with the federal mandates, especially those involving court injunctions over the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules for healthcare providers.

“People need time to process. We need time to process,” Dammeyer said Monday. “There may be some surprises we hadn’t thought of.”

While he expects CMS to prevail in court, the federal court injunction issued last week offered some breathing room for hospitals and other providers across the country. The original deadline to meet the vaccination mandate was Monday, Dec. 5.

“We don’t know what to expect any more, to be honest. . . . That’s why we said, we can’t live waiting for the courts,” the MHCC CEO said about why the latest policy was issued. “We hope it strikes a little bit more of a balance for our staff.”

incentives and jobs

The policy clearly states all hospital staff is “encouraged” to be vaccinated, but that those claiming natural immunity from a previous infection will agree to have their status confirmed by an antibody test paid for by MHCC. Any staff member who is not vaccinated will have weekly tests and be removed from any patient-facing position and given another non-patient position if it is available for up to 30 days with pay “commensurate with that position.”

The policy notes, “If no non-patient facing positions are available, the employee will be placed on unpaid temporary furlough during which time the health care benefits for the employee will be maintained. This period will not exceed 30 days. Proof of vaccination will immediately reinstate the employee to their previous position.”

Dammeyer said another change in this policy from the old one under the CMS rule is it is more of an incentive approach. Full-time employees can earn $125 per quarter for being vaccinated, while part-time and other staff earn an amount based on the hours worked.

The incentives will be paid at the end of the fiscal year (June 30) to any qualifying employees still working at MHCC at that time, the policy states.

Dammeyer noted the situation remains fluid at the federal level as well so the hospital policy may change as well.

more changes

“If the (CMS) regulations are upheld or reinstated by a durable court order, MHCC will be required to comply with those regulations,” the policy states. “This policy was written with the expectation that it will require multiple modifications over the next 90 days.”

Dammeyer pointed out the new policy makes a slight differentiation between those who work directly with patients and those who don’t, such as those in the billing department. While the goal is to get everyone vaccinated at MHCC, he said, the overriding concern is one of safety for patients.

“It’s definitely something we think needs to be done from a safety standpoint, but something we need to incorporate (is to) loosen the standard for people who don’t work directly with patients . . . Are we getting much by getting those people vaccinated? Some people may say yes, but are we getting as much as someone who works on . . . the med-surg floor?

“We think this strikes more of a balance than being completely authoritarian.”

SOME GONE ALREADY

The old deadline to be vaccinated was Monday, and protests for the last few weeks, coupled with threats to quit or be fired rather than be forced to be vaccinated, have left the hospital, community, state and country anxious about what would actually happen.

Dammeyer said Monday evening that we still may not know the full impact of the CMS rules and vaccine mandates.

Of its 468 staff at the start of the mandate controversy, MHCC lost less than 20 employees during this turbulent time, though how many were a direct result of the mandates or were already thinking of leaving isn’t known, he said, even though he and other administrators tried to ascertain that as best they could.

What they did learn is many had multiple factors for their decision to leave, not just the mandates, but some said that was the final push for them to leave their jobs, he reported.

Also, some employees had turned in their resignations but when the rules changes they withdrew those letters, which the hospital administration allowed. He didn’t have an exact number of those.

“We really didn’t learn how it would have played out anyway because everything calmed down and went into a holding pattern,” he said. “So we didn’t learn a ton . . . so we are still getting a sense of what the impact will be. We will be assessing that over the next week or so.”