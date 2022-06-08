By Matt Adelman

When Mayor Rene Kemper filed for re-election to a second term last month, many expected her to have some competition in the primary and some weren’t sure she would want to jump back into a volunteer job that gobbles up much of her free time.

But for a person who has dedicated her life to serving others, the decision to run again was an easy one.

“I gave this question a lot of thought. You know, I really, really like working for the people. I really do. Honestly, I even like getting (to) try to solve someone’s issue, and I like being able in a position to where I can give back to Douglas.

“When I got sick, everybody was amazing, I mean, the whole community, and I just I feel like as mayor, I’m in that position where I can give back, even if it’s just supporting local causes, you know, by being present and echoing their position,” she said.

While she is unopposed so far, at least in the primary, the job is a nonpartisan one (not affiliated with any political party) and a write-in candidate could get enough votes to earn a spot on the general election ballot. Nevertheless, Kemper is undeterred, pointing out that her reasons for running are altruistic and about service and helping people and the community.

As director of Youth Development Services, which runs the Group Home, Kemper said working in the non-profit realm for so long has made her cautious about taxpayer needs versus wants.

“I’m very in tune to being very careful with citizens’ money, with taxpayer dollars. You’ve got to stretch it as far as you can, and where we have less now” at the city because of rising costs and tighter revenues overall.

“What we used to be able to get for $5 now costs $10, and we need to be aware of that, and know, do we need that five dollar item?” Kemper said.

“We have to make some really difficult decisions here (with) the cost of inflation right now, and I think my experience as (YDS) director has really put me in a good spot for that because we hit that, being a non-profit, all the time,” she explained.

Luckily, the City of Douglas is in a good place, financially speaking, she said, because previous councils have been frugal and saved when times were better, not that they are bad now.

“I want to give them a lot of credit for being very mindful of the budget because they have been they didn’t just (throw) money here and there,” she said.

Of course, Kemper was part of the council for the last six-plus years so she has been part of those budget decisions. She served as a councilwoman for a term before becoming mayor three years ago.

Despite that frugality of the last few years, Kemper said, the council still has to keep the future pitfalls in mind as they work on the budgets in the coming years.

“Is it (city revenue from sales tax) tracking? It’s ahead (right now), so we’ve been really lucky this year, and we were really lucky through Covid. We didn’t quite take the hits that (former city administrator) Jonathan (Teichert) was predicting. So I think it’s going to be really interesting to see how it plays out. Now, with the gas prices. Are we going to have as many visitors buying things in town?”

At the same time, the mayor said, it seems like the housing market is “going great guns,” especially the rental market. How does that bode for the coming year for Douglas? she queried.

“So we have to prepare for those booms and busts, because they both cost us a lot of money eventually.”

Instead, she would prefer gradual growth for the community, but she knows energy development plays the deciding role in that more than anything the city and county can do.

Regardless, Kemper said, the city during the last few years has been successful overall in her mind.

“I think as a community the biggest success is getting through Covid. I really think everyone from my perspective came together. The schools did a fantastic job educating the kids. Businesses kept people employed as much as they could. Where there was a need like for food banks, they stepped up and took care of everything. And I think the city’s role in that was like providing (support) to places like The King’s Portion, to keep those places going so they could provide for those who lost their jobs because of Covid.”

Another success she touted is the completion of Pearson Road which connects the north and south ends of the city. That long-term dream of city planners took some ingenuity and horse-trading to make a reality.

“I know that (was kind of) controversial in some areas for accepting that donation, but we not only have two streets, connecting the city, but it’s opened up a plot of land that I don’t think will receive immediate development, but at least it’s open, because I think sometimes we’re little landlocked right here.”

So that gives us some more developable land in the center of the community, she said.