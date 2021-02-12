***** C A N C E L L E D ***** 4:05 p.m. 2-12-2021
BOLO cancelled by the Converse County Sheriff's Office at approximately 4:05 p.m. due to "suspect no longer being in the area," according to CCSO personnel.
--------
BE ON THE LOOKOUT
B.O.L.O.
The Converse County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white male driving a silver 2020 Dodge Durango with black rims and tinted windows.
Please do not approach the driver or vehicle as the suspect is presumed to be dangerous.
If the vehicle is spotted, please call the Converse County Sheriff’s Office immediatelywith any information at 307-358-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.