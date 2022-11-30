Lane Holt (left) and Noah Irish

Lane Holt (left) and Noah Irish team up at the corner of W. Yellowstone Highway and Windriver Drive to sell hot chocolate on a cold Sunday afternoon. The two 13-year-old entrepreneurs said they were trying to earn money to buy their own Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and admitted they had been doing a brisk business both times they ran their stand (Nov. 20 and Nov. 27), often with some generous tips from customers who appreciated the hot drink.

 Matt Adelman photo

