There was a little bit of heaven to be found inside the Douglas Library Feb. 19, as amateur and professional chocolatiers vied to take home the top title during the Converse County Libraries’ annual Chocolate Festival.

More than 125 kids and adults arrived with their taste buds at the ready, to sample the divine desserts made by creators from Glenrock and Douglas. Each person received ballots to vote for who they believed had the best chocolate-themed treat, but the real draw to the event may have very well been the free desserts on hand.

Converse County Library Children’s Services Manager Lindsay Hineman said attendees had a wonderful time taste-testing the goods.

“All of the kids, visitors and families really seemed to enjoy sampling everything,” she said.

Last year the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The year prior to that the festival was held to a packed house at the Glenrock Library. This year, Douglas was happy to take a turn hosting once again.

“We originally held (the festival) in Douglas, but decided to take turns,” Hineman said. “Everyone really enjoys the event.”

And, really, who doesn’t love chocolate? Folks in Converse County do, evidently.

RESULTS:

Homebakers – Judges Choice, People’s Choice: Kyara Nevins/Trifecta Delight; first runner up: Kassandra Levario/Chocolate Hanky Panky; second runner up: Douglas CCL Children’s Department/S’mores Puppy Chow Mix; best presentation: Katrina Storment/You’ll Want Amore.

Commercial/Professional category – Judges’ Choice, Best Presentation: The Club/Love Mousse Cups; People’s Choice: Ranahan’s/Smoked Chocolate Orange Gummybear Slices; first runner up: Pizza Hut/Chocolate Brownies; second runner up: Glenrock Superfoods/Take-5 Cupcakes.