Following the commissioners’ meeting the morning of Aug. 3, the five Converse County Commissioners were left with a decision to make: if a question pertaining to the legalization of pari-mutuel wagering should be placed on the Nov. election ballot for the public to vote on.
Pari-mutuel wagering has been coined the legal term for off track horse race betting, something Founder and CEO of 307 Horse Racing, Jack Greer, and COO of Wyoming Financial Group, Kyle Ridgeway, hope to bring to the county if passed. With five successful facilities currently stationed around the state in Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins and Sheridan, the two men have had their sights set on Converse County for some time.
On Aug. 16, the board of commissioners voted ‘yes’ to placing this question on the upcoming ballot.
“The Commissioners felt it was appropriate to let the voters decide if they want pari-mutuel wagering and the historic horse racing machines available and regulated in Converse County,” Commissioner Chairman Jim Willox said.
Although two additional companies focused on horse racing and off-track betting house facilities in the state, 307 Horse Racing is the first Wyoming owned and operated entity.
If voters decide to legalize pari-mutuel wagering in the Nov. election, both Ridgeway and Greer will visit yet again to discuss obtaining a resolution for a specific site. And, once up and running, this potential facility is expected to bring in funds for the county, the city it resides in (if within city limits) and .3% of each bet will be added to the Wyoming Breeders Fund.
For more information about 307 Horse Racing’s facilities, visit www.307horseracing.com
