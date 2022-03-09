The Hofmann Trucking building on the WYO 59 bypass was completely destroyed last Friday by a large blaze that quickly consumed the metal structure and sent plumes of black smoke high into the sky.

No one was reported injured in the fast-moving blaze at 19 Locke Road, which broke out just before noon Friday at the facility located in a private commercial subdivision off the bypass near the North Platte River. The building was completely engulfed by the time fire crews arrived and began their defensive attack to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby structures and other oil field company yards. Workers at the facility and at other nearby oilfield service companies were evacuated to a dirt road at the end of the private drive along WYO 59 as explosions could be heard from inside the building.

The trucking repair and staging facility is operated by Hofmann Trucking, LLC which is based in Jamestown, North Dakota. The company primarily hauls oil at its Douglas operation, which also handles truck repairs.

Hofmann Trucking owner and General Manager Curt Waldie of Jamestown, N.D., said Tuesday that he doesn’t have a confirmed cause yet but their insurance is checking into it.

The company has been leasing the building for four years and been working in Douglas for about seven years. They plan to keep operating here, Waldie said, and are looking for a new space to continue.

He also praised the Douglas fire department for its quick response and handling of the fire, noting they saved the equipment located just outside the building, but said some employees lost tools, as did the company.

The building is owned by Rock Canyon Investments, LLC, according to Converse County records. Rock Canyon has a Casper PO box for its address, with owners listed as members of the Camp family in Casper and Evansville.

While the insurance investigation continues, the initial cause has been traced to a flammable vapor ignited by a spark from an electrical cord, according to the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department.

State Fire Marshal for the Northeast Region Richard Embrey said on Tuesday that his office had not been called to investigate the fire. Such a request for investigation would have had to come from local authorities, and DVFD Chief Rick Andrews said given the accidental nature of the initial report, they did not refer the case.

Converse County Undersheriff Nate Hughes said his officers provided mostly traffic control on the busy bypass access and have not conducted any other investigation into it.

The fire department issued a release stating its response and fire efforts, including that four trucks responded with 11 firefighters and received assistance from the county Road and Bridge – which used heavy equipment to knock down walls to allow firefighter access – as well as Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.