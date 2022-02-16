Friends & Neighbors

The University of Wyoming has announced the 2021 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

Students from Douglas are RayAnne M. DeLuna, Janie Dziardziel, Makena Almae Engelker, Calee Jo Notman, Katelyn A. Notman, Christian D. Pellatz, Gabriel R. Saint, Aubri L. Schuldies, Zoe Elizabeth Short and Maddy A. Tillard.

Students from Glenrock are Urian G. Moreno, Piper Lane Steinmetz and Enoch Edward Williams.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.

Additionally, UW has released the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

Douglas students are Shyann Bennett, Jarek Brown, Devon T. Carr, Maggie R. Connolly, Jenna Rose Jackson, Braiden Johnson, Ashlee E. Lawson, Chaney L. Moore, Tessa Raba, Nathan P. Romberg, Emma N. Saunders, Danica J. Shearer and Jacob Michael Smylie; and Katelyn B. Cathcart, of Glenrock.

The honor rolls consist of undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

Students who are on the UW 2021 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll (undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester) are Cody B. Blair, Kristy Cropper, Tania M. Malone and Joslynn Kay Sauer, of Douglas; and Kyra Y. Lerschen and Karie Moulton, of Glenrock.

Augustana University in Sioux City, South Dakota, is announces that Haley McMahon of Douglas has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

