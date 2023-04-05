With another winter storm blanketing the area Monday, the Douglas High School boys soccer team was forced to have a rigorous indoor practice. But that was just part of Bearcats’ afternoon as they exchanged soccer balls for snow shovels and hit the town.
Players and coaches walked the neighborhoods searching for walkways and driveways to clear. There were no scheduled jobs or appointments, it was pure random acts of kindness along their walking path.
“We’ve done this in the past, and the time was just right for us to finish practice and walk some neighborhoods today,”DHS soccer coach Clay Ewing said. “It’s a chance for the boys to help people out while giving back to their community.”
After a tough weekend on the playing field, Ewing said it was a tough, physical practice. The kind of workout the athletes said they appreciated.
Ewing said the team had plenty of energy left to spend the remaining daylight hours clearing snow from numerous homes. They spent nearly two hours shoveling for free before finally calling it a day at around 7 p.m.
