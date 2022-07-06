Wyoming’s newspapers continue to lead the nation in overall journalistic excellence – with Converse County’s newspapers, the Douglas Budget and the Glenrock Independent, helping the state’s newspapers clean up with numerous awards in the National Newspaper Association 2022 contest.

Both papers received top awards in the NNA’s 2022 Better Newspaper and Better Advertising contests. NNA received a total of 1,561 entries from newspapers across the United States. There were 586 awards awarded to 92 newspapers in 40 states – and Wyoming’s newspapers collectively won more than any other state.

The Wyoming Press Association was awarded its third annual “Best of NNA” Award for their 81 winning entries, beating out Iowa with 51 wins and New Mexico with 48 wins.

The Douglas Budget received editorial recognition for the following categories:

• Second place for Best Use of Photographs in Daily & Non-Daily divisions with the same circulation, with photos by publisher Matt Adelman, former sports reporter Trey Stewart and other staff.

• A first place in Best Sports Photo, non-daily division, with the photo Wild Ride Jumps to Fair Week by Adelman. The judge wrote of this entry, “A good case can be made that the top three entries in this category could easily be interchangeable as far as placement is concerned. A good sports photo consists of both motion and emotion, and freezes a moment in time. The emotion doesn’t necessarily need to be ‘the joy of victory’ or the ‘agony of defeat.’ It can be determination, as shown in this excellent entry that combines the two necessary ingredients.”

• An honorable mention in Story Series/Best Profile Feature Story, non-daily division, for ‘Es Muy Loco,’ by Cinthia Stimson.

• A first place in Best Front Page Design, non-daily division, by Adelman.

• And a second place in Story Series/Best Business Story for Jobs For Sale, by Stimson.

In the NNA/BNC advertising contest, the Budget received second place in Best Series Ad Idea in Color in the Daily & Non-daily category for a new take on the Converse County Public Health ad campaign by Lisa Adelman, Alisha Carver and Carrie Calliham. The judges rating the submission said, “The local aspect of these ads really sets them apart. Very well done.”

The Budget’s sister paper, the Glenrock Independent, also received national recognition in the contest again this year, taking second place in Best Reporting on Local Government for a series of articles, “Town Investigates Its Own Police Chief,” by Cinthia Stimson and Zach Miners. The judges commented: “Balanced reporting on a touchy subject. What, if anything, is the police chief guilty of? Being unlikeable or something more nefarious? Especially liked the description of the city attorney’s booming voice. Keep looking for the answers.”

Adelman praised not only the staffs at his two papers but reporters across the state.

“Wyoming’s newspapers are outstanding nationwide. This award from NNA validates what we already know – Wyoming’s newspapers are top notch in all aspects,” Adelman said.

Adelman is the publisher of the Budget and the Independent, as well as president of the NNA Foundation and an NNA past president and current board member.

“I’m proud of what the Budget and the Independent have accomplished this year. We are running our newspaper offices with much smaller staffs, but we’re still getting it done. It’s become a challenge to hire dedicated reporters and photographers post-pandemic, but despite having less writers, we are still covering the news and our communities’ events faithfully,” he said.