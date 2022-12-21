Despite many of our chimneys being too small to fit down and the fires burning brightly within, the presents always find a way under our trees for many. But not all.

The Douglas Police Department stepped up this year to change that. And that, they said, is the best part of Christmas, giving hope, love and happiness to others.

With all that built up over the past few weeks, they caught the Christmas spirit and decided they should change up their Secret Santa approach this year. In past years, they gave unsuspecting citizens a sum of money to brighten their holidays.

Douglas and Glenrock officers, EMS personnel and volunteer firefighters all met at Bomgaar’s Dec. 17 with 27 children to help them spread holiday cheer, using funds from the past events.

Their first Shop with a Cop was successful thanks to the Secret Santa donors and an idea sparked from within DPD. This event allowed children to tag along with an officer or other service provider with a budget of $100 for their Christmas shopping needs.

The impact was immediate and overwhelming, DPD Chief Todd Byerly explained.

“After this year seeing the impact on the kids and families this has become our main priority for next year” for the holidays, he said.

After the kids had a chance to grab all they wanted, the store provided a 12% discount to the shoppers on top of other discounts that day.

This made budgeting for the officers more difficult as they were challenged to see who could get the closest to the $100 without going over. Calculator apps helped, but some resorted to old school ways, putting pen to paper to do the math, as they tried to make sure participants walked away with the absolute maximum amount of goodies for themselves and more importantly their families.

Once done shopping, the participants were transported to the Boys & Girls Club via a bus the club provided and an escort of fire engines and EMS with their sirens blaring. There, they wrapped and enjoyed their bounty.

As the adventure continued, the kids got to wrap their gifts with the assistance of everyone involved. Ending off the night was some snacks and food baskets for the families thanks to a donation from Safeway.

Byerly termed the event a success, calling it a heart-warming experience.