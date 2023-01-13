Due to an error by the Douglas Police Department, the Douglas Police report in the Jan. 11 edition of the Douglas Budget incorrectly stated that Lee McCord was cited for battery. He was not. His son, Nicholas McCord, 36, of Casper, was cited. The police department sincerely apologizes for the clerical error.
