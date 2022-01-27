Douglas City Administrator Jonathan Teichert was hired as the new Klamath Falls, Oregon, city manager Tuesday evening.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and my family,” Teichert told the Klamath Falls Herald and News. “We loved our visit, meeting with staff, and learning about the community. Everyone was so kind and welcoming.”
Teichert will take over the position on April 1, the newspaper reported.
