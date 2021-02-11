Weather Alert

...Snowfall...heavy at times...as well as Cold Wind Chill Temperatures Continue, Especially During the Overnight Hours... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, heavy at times with lowered visibilities, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Dawes, Scottsbluff, Banner, Morrill, Sioux, Converse, Niobrara and Goshen Counties. This includes Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Bridgeport, Bayard, Harrison, Bill, Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk and Torrington. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&