Hundreds of junior high school cowboys and cowgirls across Wyoming have spent the last nine months competing for one rare opportunity: to make Team Wyoming by finishing in the top four of any rodeo event at the end of the season.

Douglas’ Preston Thar did just that and took full advantage of competing against the best the county has to offer. He qualified in boys goat tying and competed in team roping at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in Perry, Georgia June 18-24.

Thar, who owns plenty of rodeo buckles in his young rodeo career, didn’t buckle under pressure against the national competition which featured the four best from every state. He is returning from the east coast as one of the county’s best after capturing sixth place in boys goat tying.

“It felt so amazing (being at nationals). I was bummed that my slowest time was in the short go but I drew a tough goat that didn’t stay tied in the other rounds,” Thar said.

“I was still so excited that I placed sixth in the world and I’m so thankful for my horse and my mom and everybody else that supports me.”

Thar, who now has national rodeo qualifier on his impressive resume just like his sister, had two stellar rounds in finishing amongst the best of 136 competitors. He roped times of 10.49 and 10.92 seconds and finished with a 33.28 average.

The hometown standout also joined Tel LaDuke in team toping. The pair tallied one of two successful runs when they finished ninth during their first performance with a time of 14.97 seconds.

NATIONAL RESULTS

Goat tying (top 5 and Thar): 1. Juddy Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 29.1; 2. Stockton Sharon, Ordway, Colo., 30.82; 3. Kash Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., 31.7; 4. Carson Clark, Eloy, Ariz., 32.1; 5. Reven Moss, Clearfield, S.D., 32.7; 6. Preston Thar, Douglas, Wyo., 33.28

Team roping: 1. Casper Hammerstrom, New Underwood, S.D., Slone Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., 29.47; 2. Cactus Cain, Milburn, Okla., KJ Perkins, Ardmore, Okla., 30.47; 3. Steele Smith, Medicine Lodge, Kan., Logan Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., 31.77; 47. Tel LaDuke, Gillette, Wyo., Preston Thar, Douglas, Wyo., 14.97