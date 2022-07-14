Buraeau of Land Managment:

Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, the BLM Casper Field Office is implementing fire restrictions for all BLM-administered public lands within the boundaries of Converse County beginning July 13th, 2022.

Under fire restrictions the following acts are prohibited:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

• Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

• Discharge or use of any fireworks.

• Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

• Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

• Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

• Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.

The following persons are exempt from this order:

1. Persons with a permit or letter of authorization specifically authorizing the prohibited act or omission.

2. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Executed in Casper, Wyoming, 12 July, 2022.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department:

WG&FD has issued fire restrictions on all lands owned or managed by the Game and Fish Commission in Converse and Natrona counties. The fire restrictions are in conjunction with fire restrictions issued by the BLM in Converse and Natrona counties, and are effective immediately.

Under these restrictions, if in an area that allows fires, campfires must be contained within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15-foot radius cleared of all burnable materials. Charcoal fires are permitted within enclosed grills. The use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding must be conducted in a 15-foot radius cleared of burnable materials. The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed stove, and open-fire branding activities also must be contained within in a cleared 15-foot radius. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission also prohibit the use of fireworks on all its owned and managed lands at all times.

These restrictions are in effect on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands in Converse County, including Bixby Public Access Area.

The following public access areas in Natrona County do not allow fires at any time of year: Badwater Ranch, Flying “A” Ranch, and North Platte River access areas including Pathfinder Ranches, Lusby, By The Way Ranch, Sechrist, Schmitt, Hartnett, Wyoming Flycasters Memorial, Jessica’s Pond, Speck/Bessemer Bend, Robertson Road, Paradise Valley, and Mills Bridge. The following public access areas in Converse County also do not allow fires any time of year: Big Muddy Pond, Big Muddy Bridge, Deer Creek Canyon, Rabbit Hill, Dave Johnston, PacifiCorp, South Douglas, and Orin Junction Bridge.

For more information, visit the Game and Fish fire ban web site or contact the Casper Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 473-3400.