Sixteen months ago, Nordex USA was planning on building a $2.2 billion clean hydrogen plant within Niobrara and Converse counties by late 2025 or early 2026, according to Aspen Consulting President Mike Noonan, who spoke to residents and stakeholders on behalf of his client, Nordex USA, last year.
And, while plans regarding building the hydrogen plant known as Pronghorn H2, LLC haven’t changed, the location has – slightly.
Nordex USA and ACCIONA, both based in Chicago, are joint owners of the Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Project.
Nordex’s parent company is based in Germany and has been manufacturing wind turbines globally for several decades. ACCIONA is the leader in the development and management of infrastructure, water, services and renewable energies globally, according to their website.
Focus Clean Energy is the project developer. President Paul Martin, of Focus, told Converse County Commissioners May 3 that the companies are looking at building Phase I of the hydrogen project in Converse County at this time.
Martin noted Converse County’s, “exceptionally strong stranded wind resource. Wind is fantastic here . . . basically, everything we need is here,” he said.
Other notable points for choosing Converse County as the project’s ideal location include large and interested landowners for land leases, an experienced oil and gas workforce and existing pipelines already in place, Wyoming’s receptiveness to an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy and multiple sustainable water supply options.
