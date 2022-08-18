Voters keep Becker as sheriff, but tap Strock for State House,

Kaufman for county commission

When faced with a choice in Converse County races, Republican voters on Tuesday sided with the incumbents in some races close to home – most notably in the more pressurized contests for Converse County Sheriff and county commission – but they pushed some new faces in other key races, such as for House District 6 and one of the three commissioner seats.

Voters here were less kind to incumbents in statewide races, where they overwhelmingly rejected Liz Cheney’s bid to retain her seat to Trump-backed challenger Harriett Hageman 3,829 to 822. Statewide, Hageman crushed Cheney in the race that was closely being watched nationally and cast as a referendum on Trump’s hold on the GOP after he put a target on Cheney’s political back. Cheney conceded early Tuesday.

Other Republicans in the race and their votes locally are Anthony Bouchard (164); Denton Knapp (45); and Robyn M. Belinskey (45).

Hageman will face the statewide winner of the Democratic primary Tuesday, who was projected to be Lynnette GreyBull.

The county tallies for the Democrats roughly tracked with the state results and were Lynnette GreyBull with 34, Meghan R. Jensen 27, and Steve Helling 12.

COUNTY Sheriff

While the Cheney-Hageman contest garnered most of the national and statewide focus in the primary Tuesday, close to home, the race for Converse County Sheriff had turned into a heated battle as longtime Sheriff Clint Becker faced stiff competition from his own investigator, Keri McNare.

Voters in the GOP primary picked Becker 2,878-1,958 for a fourth term, after first electing him in 2006, a year when nearly a dozen Republican candidates vied for the job.

There was no Democratic candidate on the ballot for sheriff, however a write-in candidate could be on the general election ballot if they gained enough votes in the primary. Nine write-ins were cast in the sheriff’s race.

State REp. District 6

In House District 6 (eastern Converse County), newcomer Tomi Strock took on Rep. Aaron Clausen after he was targeted as a RINO (Republican in Name Only) for some of his votes in the Legislature by a website believed to be backed by members of the state GOP Central Committee. That website attacks Republicans in the state it contends are not conservative enough. Strock, a Douglas area rancher who describes herself as a highly conservative Christian candidate, upset Clausen, a Douglas area rancher and self-described as a more moderate Republican, by a slim 56 votes out of the 3,396 total. She received 1,723 to his 1,667.

Strock will face Democrat Tania Malone of Douglas in the general election Nov. 8. She received 48 votes.

County Commission

Another tougher race in this primary cycle was for Converse County commissioner. Seven Republicans were vying for the three spots on the general election ballot and, more likely than not, a seat at the commissioners’ table come January given no Democrats filed.

In a surprise as the count wore on Tuesday night, challenger Trent Kaufman started off with a strong lead and kept the momentum going until the Glenrock precincts rolled in and shifted the top three order.

Glenrock’s Tony Lehner, an incumbent who had always been at the top of the vote tallies in previous elections, found himself in the fourth, man-out spot in the end even as a strong Glenrock vote catapulted his total to within 9 votes of fellow commissioner Jim Willox.

Those same Glenrock precincts pushed incumbent Robert Short of Douglas into the top spot with 2,253 votes, well ahead of Kaufman’s 1,998. Jim Willox of Douglas finished with 1,986, edging out Lehner – who had hardly campaigned this season – who brought in 1,986.

Kaufman had made the hardest campaign pitch to unseat one of the three, with door-to-door efforts as well as other advertising, followed by Willox’s efforts.

Pete Taylor of Douglas, Mark Hicks of Rolling Hills and Daniel O’Neal of Douglas rounded out the GOP pack with 1,252, 1,162 and 913 votes, respectively.

Other Statewide

As they did with the Cheney-Hageman race, Converse County Republican voters followed the trends across Wyoming in most other statewide races.

For governor, incumbent Mark Gordon beat back challenges from Brent Bien, James Scott Quick and Rex Rammell to gain a shot at a second term. Quick is from Douglas but, like the other challengers, did not field much of a campaign against the more politically seasoned Gordon.

Gordon picked up 2,376 votes in the county, to Bien’s 1,568, Quick’s 559 and Rammell’s 272.

On the Democratic side, voters here picked Theresa Livingston over Rex Wilde by 46-28.

Chuck Gray of Casper, who campaigned hard in this area, handily won in Converse County over Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne for the GOP nomination for Secretary of State. Gray won 2,805 votes to Nethercott’s 1,402, while statewide Gray was projected to win the seat by more than 9,000 votes.

In one of the more contentious contests this round, Gray and Nethercott have been hammering each other over trust issues and records in the legislature. Mark Armstrong, the third GOP name on the ballot, picked up 413 votes in the county.

Converse County voters were also split on the Republican candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction, which featured five candidates but the top two, recently appointed incumbent Brian Schroeder and Megan Degenfelder, were neck-and-neck here and across the state. At the end of counting Tuesday, preliminary results had Schroeder with 1,878 votes to Degenfelder’s 1,718 in this county.

The other candidates and their vote totals in this county were Jennifer Zerba 337; Robert White III 162; and Thomas Kelly 306.

Statewide, Degendfelder was well ahead of Schroeder as of late Tuesday night. The winner statewide will face Democrat Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. in the general election.

For State Auditor, incumbent Kristi Racines was unopposed in the Republican primary. She won 4,052 votes in Converse County.

For State Treasurer, incumbent Curt Meier easily won the GOP bid for re-election against newcomer Bill Gallop according to early results. In this county like the rest of the state, Meier received the bulk of the votes – 3,047 votes to Gallop’s 1,074.

City of Douglas

In nonpartisan races for the Douglas City Council, Rene Kemper was unopposed for her re-election as mayor and received 1,612 votes, with 58 write-ins cast.

For a two-year city council seat, Matt Schmidt won 1,209 to Josh Valk’s 449 votes, but both candidates advance to the general election.

For the two, four-year positions on the city council open this year, incumbent Kim Pexton (1,192) came in second to challenger Perry Hershberger (1,209).