Mackey credits team approach, listening to all to success, being named state principal of year

Ryan Mackey is engaged from the moment you walk into his office or run into him in the hallway. As school ended Friday and most students rushed for the doors, Mackey hung out in the commons. He fist-bumped, waved and greeted students. And, as what seems like always, he had a smile plastered on his face.

It’s not a fake smile. The guy smiles. A lot.

Yet, the smile and his obvious engagement with whomever he is talking to isn’t the reason for his success as Douglas High School principal. Well, not the only reason at least.

After only three years at the helm of DHS, Mackey last week was honored with as the Wyoming Principal of the Year for 2022 by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. He was, he concedes, surprised by the announcement last Thursday when he was rushed to the high school auditorium on a rouse (an unidentified “issue” that required his immediate attention).

Inside, the student body, his family and parents and staff awaited him. He knew instantly something was up, he admitted later with a smile. That constant smile.

Mackey will join his fellow state principals of the year from across the country in October for consideration as 2022-23 National Principal of the Year, conducted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. That trip to Washington, D.C., comes at a cost (mostly missed work days) that had to be pre-arranged before his nomination could be completed by Vice Principal Justin Carr; Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes was happy to grant the leave for someone she said is well deserving of the honor.

In fact, that sentiment was shared among a host of staff and students during the secretive selection process and even afterward as Carr made sure Mackey was kept in the dark about the win.

Carr speaks highly of his boss. His nomination letter is riddled with praise such as this: “As the leader at Douglas High School, Ryan has gained the trust of the teachers by being available, open-minded, and caring to the needs and wants of the staff. He is charismatic and naturally empowers and inspires those around him to consistently do their best. His tireless work ethic is contagious and has spread throughout the entire building.”

So what makes Mackey such a valued leader at Douglas High? Those around him offered a host of reasons, many of which center around his support for them and for personal growth of staff and students all the time.

Teacher John Olson, one of many who offered some insight, said this: “I have a great appreciation for Ryan’s leadership style and his character. Teachers at DHS have the autonomy to do what they feel works for students and also supports individual teaching style. Because of this I believe that creativity and best practices are able to flourish at DHS.

“In addition, Mr. Mackey demonstrates other qualities that make him a great leader. Ryan is empathetic toward staff and students and understands that life can be unpredictable sometimes. Ryan is professional, yet inviting at the same time.

“What I find most impressive is Mr. Mackey’s drive. Ryan is a highly motivated individual that obviously strives to be the very best in anything he does. His dedication and determination are more than admirable, they are inspiring. I have no idea how many hours Ryan has in his day, but it seems to be more than the standard 24 to do all he accomplishes.”

How he sees it

Mackey, for his part, explains his leadership style and vision more outwardly than from within. He credits his team – students, staff, family, community – with whatever success is tossed his way. Give them clear, concise and unwavering mission and perimeters and let them soar.

That, in fact, seems to be his definition of leadership.

“It’s the teachers, the students and the people around me that make this organization so awesome, you know, and I talked a little bit about that (at the ceremony) to the students. I firmly believe that one person can’t do the work that it takes to run a school or organization.

“And I do believe that if you surround yourself with good people, then good things happen, and not only do good things happen to individuals, but good things happen to groups of individuals, and good things happen to teams, and good things happen to communities. And it just becomes contagious and you develop a climate and culture that starts to transform the mindset and the belief of how people behave and how they set high expectations – not only on themselves, but on one another.

“And that’s really been our goal as a team here at Douglas High School in the last three years since coming up here. Justin, my assistant principal, obviously is an amazing leader and an individual, and then the department heads we have and the teachers we have and the support staff we have and the custodians we have and the food service workers we have . . .”

With that comment, he once again smiles, not on purpose but obviously because he’s thinking of all the people around him.

Powerful word

The smile never leaves his face, but he suddenly shifts gears, explaining the DHS mission statement of ensuring learning at all levels, for everyone.

He stressed the word ensure. Then smiled some more before explaining.

“You know, I think in society today we’re so worried about or we’re so fixated on chasing that next best thing or, you know, something shiny comes along. You know, you can’t purchase a program to run a school.

“It takes the people and the individuals to do so, and from day one our goal has been to establish a climate and culture that’s conducive to learning.

“You know, we said (in our) mission statement that we’re going to ensure all learn at high levels to become life-ready. And that first verb that we chose as a team was ensure, not provide an opportunity, not hope, not suggest, but ensure, meaning we’re going to, we’re going to guarantee it.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to commit to that word – ensure – and that remains every kid, every single kid, every staff member. And the reason it says all (is that it) includes everybody in the organization, not just the students, learn at highest level.

“So I don’t get to stop learning as the principal. The custodian doesn’t get to stop learning as the custodian. The science teacher doesn’t get to stop learning. Everybody has to learn. So then we’re going to work as a team and we’re going to collaborate and figure out how we going to get to that. How we can overcome this? Because I can’t do it by myself.”

Teacher Darla Busboom offered Mackey this assessment: “Your growth mindset philosophy is contagious, inspiring teachers within our building to reflect and work to become better at our practice – even seasoned, seemingly great teachers. Just as inspirational is how we can watch you work to become better at what you do as well. You never ask us to do anything you aren’t willing to do yourself, and you create an environment where I feel like we are definitely ‘all in this together.’”

The coalition

Part of the DHS team approach is a “Guiding Coalition” of teachers and staff who meet weekly to address issues, bring topics to the table and offer ideas for improvement. They also act a conduit both directions – from and to others – so everyone can be heard.

Mackey believes that coalition provides many a voice they might otherwise feel they do not have in running a school. While he has to set clear boundaries according to district policies, the principal also wants teachers to feel free to teach as they know best in their classroom, he said.

Yet, he has managed to avoid the pitfalls afflicting so many schools and districts with controversy these days, including those over teaching materials. He believes that is because of the quality and support of the people around him, from teachers and staff to administration and the community – most of whom understand and value the mission of ensuring high levels of learning.

A building of trust

A common thread among the comments from teachers about Mackey, however, is about his dedication, the immensely long hours he works and the importance of the trust he has built with each one during the last three years.

Trust (and related phrasing) was a word that appeared in many of the comments from teachers in their words to Mackey upon hearing of his award. In fact, the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals incorporated the word trust into their statement about him. “As the leader at Douglas High School, Ryan has gained the trust of the teachers by being available, open-minded and caring to the needs and wants of the staff. He is charismatic and naturally empowers and inspires those around him to consistently do their best. His tireless work ethic is contagious and has spread throughout the entire building.”

Building on that sentiment, teacher Andrea Gilbert wrote, “As a leader, you are truly the culture guru. You listen to staff, students and community and forge a path that inspires them to become better. I appreciate your deep thinking around educational issues and willingness to get hands-on with the work of the school.

“You are a crazy workaholic, and it shows . . . staff, students and parents feel your commitment to the Bearcat nation. You go above and beyond every day to help all students succeed and be #LifeReady. You are a valued member of the leadership team, one who is always willing to help, support and carry the load.”

Time to Go

Mackey glances at the clock. It’s 1:24 p.m. on Friday. He smiles.

He heads to the hallway and commons where he will greet students again. And he smiles the whole time.