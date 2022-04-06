A suspicious-looking man looking into the backyards of residents’ homes in the 1200 block of Sweetwater Road was reported to Douglas police Monday, April 4 around 7:21 a.m.
According to Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly, the subject was “causing concern, as his behavior was reported as erratic.” His name has not been released.
Police officers located the man, who “immediately presented a screwdriver in his hand and requested that officers shoot him,” Byerly said.
“Several requests and commands to drop the screwdriver were unsuccessful. After approximately 20 minutes of interaction with the subject, a Taser was deployed, and the subject was taken into custody for further evaluation,” he said.
Byerly said he appreciates the public for reporting suspicious activity and providing essential information that assisted the department in safely resolving community issues.
