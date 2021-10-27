The Douglas High School marched onto the field late into the day to perform their “How to Train your Dragon” show. They stepped off ultimately receiving an “excellent” rating and overall placing sixth out of 26.
For the past three months the band worked two nights a week preparing their forms, marching and music for State. Their leader of the band was drum major Lexi Steinle, who worked roughly two and a half hours a week on her conducting and learning every part of the show. This helped her fellow band members throughout the performance. From step-offs to impact points in the music, she knew it all.
There were ups and downs throughout their season but Steinle tried to tie in a sense of family and unity to bring the band back together, band members said.
“I enjoyed how our company front came together and the reactions from the crowed after finding out it was How to Train Your Dragon,” Steinle said. “The cheers set in a mood, and we left everything we had on that field.”
