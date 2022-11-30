Award-winning songwriter, performer and guitar virtuoso, Skip Ewing will perform music from his Christmas and Wyoming albums for a live audience Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Douglas High School auditorium.
Douglas Congregational Church is sponsoring the event.
Ewing is on a Christmas tour once again and is returning to Douglas, where he was well received during the 2021 holiday season.
“Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and this music allows us exceptional opportunities to make one-of-a-kind moments happen with a live audience. It feels like inviting everyone into our living room and having the best Christmas gathering ever. The show is all in the spirit of the season, but you can expect hits, favorites, and songs from the Wyoming album, too. Bring the whole family and let’s celebrate together,” Ewing stated.
Some of Ewing’s best ideas happen on stage. Though revered as one of the best country songwriters of his generation, there’s a special magic that takes place when the engaging entertainer connects with a live audience.
The concert is free. The Sunny Singers and local artist Monty Crummer will be performing as opening acts.
For more information, visit SkipEwing.com
