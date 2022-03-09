Matt Adelman photo
A year after Covid took a big bite out of the Jackalope Jump, the Special Olympics fundraiser returns this year with a giant splash. They raised more than $10,000 and more donations are still flowing in, organizer Ron Casalenda said, and that is above the average over the years but a healthy jump from what they expected. Plus, the event is just fun . . . as Boys & Girls Club team members Robert Ricks and Cameron Lally (dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from left in photo above) attest as they double-jump into the pool to kick off the event March 2. Nearly 25 jumpers participated in the sunny afternoon splashdown, which Casalenda called a “phenomenal effort” given the realities of Covid last year. “I’m extremely pleased with the way it turned out.”
On the awards side, most money raised by an athlete went to Dalton Ferris, and Kassie Clements got the honor for most money by an individual, while the FBLA kids brought in the most by an club. The most raised by an organization honor went to the Douglas Boys and Girls Club; largest group was Converse County Bank’s four-person team; and best costume prize went to Fancy Fin Twins, who shook it to Baby Shark to the excitement of the crowd.
See more photos & coverage in this week's print edition of the Douglas Budget.
