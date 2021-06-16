Children’s giggles could be heard from nearly a block away. Adults’ laughter also wafted through the air on the warm Wyoming wind, as temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday.

In the downtown block encompassing town square, everyone was smiling, despite the heat.

Why, you might ask?

Because after nearly a year of COVID-induced social distancing and times of lockdown, it was time to celebrate Jackalope Days June 10-13.

True to down home, Douglas-style, Jackalope Square was packed all morning June 12, full of people attending first the hilarious, sometimes slow-motion waddling walk during Laramie Peak Humane Society’s Low Rider Dog Dash to the Pinewood Derby to MHCC’s Big Summer Block Party and more.

“People were happy. Vendors were happy. I think the vendors did really well, it was worth putting up with the heat. (Several) vendors almost sold out. The kids really enjoyed getting to do the derby cars. The Chalk Fest felt like they had a good turnout, too,” The Enterprise Program Manager Jennifer Goodwin said.

It was a weekend full of food, fun and festivities from morning until night, with something for just about everyone. Just a short drive out of town, families attended the first Converse County Airport Fly-In Saturday morning, where they checked out airplanes on display, including an RV-6 aircraft used for acrobatics, and a Scout.

“I’m really excited to see the families here,” said Wyoming Air National Guard pilot Russell Neice, who is also on the Converse County Airport Board.

“It’s great to see the kids come out and be so excited to see and talk about the airplanes. If we can instill a love for aviation at a young age, expose them to it early, they’ll have that their whole lives. They are the future of aviation,” he said.

In town, shiny cars, trucks and motorcycles in an array of colors brightly reflected the midday sun off of their raised hoods, just down the street from Jackalope Square.

“We had a great turnout,” Deb Gorsuch, the car club’s treasurer and spokesperson, confirmed.

“We added a motorcycle category this year, and we had 19 participate. Our total count was 117 in all categories, from all over Wyoming. We raised over $2,000 for our scholarship fund. We give at least one scholarship – last year we did two – to a Douglas High School graduate who is going into an automotive (career). We’re so thankful to everyone who participated. It was really a great show,” she said.

The weekend was full of other great events, too, including the 5K Peak Fitness Rainbow Run, the LaBonte Bar’s Beer Mile event – chug a beer, run a 1/4-mile, then chug and run three more times to the finish line – and live music Friday and Saturday nights in front of the LaBonte Hotel.

The Enterprise hosted Jackalope Days. Executive Director Cindy Porter said she feels the event was truly successful.

“It was great! The weather cooperated, all of the activities were very well attended. We had more vendors than what we’ve ever had. It was a really nice, positive, happy event. I would say our numbers were definitely up. People were ready for something fun to do where they could get out, see their friends . . . it was just what was needed and was a great four days,” she said.

