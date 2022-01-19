On the playground during lunch last week, the typical antics and games children play were in full swing. One group of boys were playing football and another were tossing a frisbee, but their chosen opponent for both games that day was none other than their principal, Brent Notman.

But he was at a disadvantage caused by his own failure at underestimating his students’ resolve earlier in the year. And he couldn’t have been happier about it.

From atop the Douglas Upper Elementary School roof, Notman tossed and caught the frisbee then the football over and over as the students played below. Notman laughed, as a football came his way moments after tossing the frisbee back. Being limited to playing from the roof for a day was the least he could do to support an important education mission. Reading.

You see, his DUES students and those at Douglas Intermediate School had two challenges - one with their teachers and staffs that landed principals Notman and Wes Gamble on the roofs for a day Jan. 13 - and one between the two schools. The challenges were to see who could read more over the Christmas break.

And the students did. By a lot.

In fact, the students logged an amazing 190,110 minutes in the two weeks.

“They did great. You know, it was a combination of students who were self-disciplined and did it themselves, and sometimes it was the parent or guardian who encourages or makes them do it, but it really pays off because they grow in vocabulary, competence, (and) helps their academics,” Notman said as he tossed a frisbee to another group on the playground below.

“It establishes a healthy habit that’s going to help them grow and become more productive when they become adults.”

The huge number of minutes spent reading by students easily won the challenge over staff, the principal conceded, without giving away how many minutes his staff read.

“The students killed us,” he laughed. “Second through fifth grade, they really stepped up to the challenge.”

While the challenge a fun way to encourage reading, the principals know the bottom line is enhancing education, not just with reading but in all areas of learning.

“Our research shows that the students who do it consistently, for the most part, they score consistently higher than the students who don’t (read outside of class), both in the everyday work and in the state assessment,” Notman explained. “They are also more confident” and that tends to help them enjoy school more, which in turn makes them more interested in learning.

For the second part of the challenge – DUES vs. DIS – the older students won the prize and were treated to some hot chocolate with whipped cream on Friday.

As Notman admitted, he and Gamble had double-checked the weather forecast for last Thursday before planning their day on the roof. A few years ago, the same challenge landed them on the roof with a morning temp at a frosty 8 degrees, so this time they wanted to make sure the sun would be out.

Likewise, they planned the sugary treat for students for a Friday just before sending them home for the day.

He laughed, “The bus drivers will love us.”