Weather update:

The Douglas Budget office and Business Center will be closed today and will reopen Tuesday, March 16.

Due to weather conditions, road conditions/closures and patient safety all MHCC Clinics including the Urgent Care are closed Monday, March 15. Clinics will open up for normal operations on Tuesday, according to MHCC‘s Terry Moss.

In addition, numerous other businesses in Converse County will be closed as well. Please note the following lists in Douglas and Glenrock:

⚠️ Glenrock:

📍CCSD2 School District - NO SCHOOL

📍CCL Glenrock Library

📍Wyoming Child and Family

📍Glenrock Town Hall

📍Glenrock Independent offices

📍Glenrock Landfill

📍Glenrock Senior Center closed to lunch, deliveries and activities

📍

⚠️ Douglas:

📍Douglas Budget & Business Center offices

📍Converse County Public Health offices

📍Converse County government offices

📍County Courthouse

📍CC Library Douglas

📍CCSD1 Grab and Go Meals from the school will not be available March 15.

📍Boys & Girls Club Of Douglas

📍Laramie Peak Humane Society

📍Easter Wyoming College (EWC)

📍Douglas City Hall

📍Nana's Learning Center

📍Wyoming Workforce Services

📍Bryan C Cropper DMD, PC

📍Blessed Beans Coffee

📍Converse County Weed & Pest

📍Quality Collision Center LLC

📍Douglas Senior Center closed to lunch, deliveries and activities

📍All MHCC Clinics including the Urgent Care Clinic

📍Douglas Rec Center