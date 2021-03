Weather update:Β

The Douglas Budget office and Business Center will be closed today and will reopen Tuesday, March 16.

Due to weather conditions, road conditions/closures and patient safety all MHCC Clinics including the Urgent Care are closed Monday, March 15. Clinics will open up for normal operations on Tuesday, according to MHCCβ€˜s Terry Moss.

In addition, numerous other businesses in Converse County will be closed as well. Please note the following lists in Douglas and Glenrock:

⚠️ Glenrock:

πŸ“CCSD2 School District - NO SCHOOL

πŸ“CCL Glenrock Library

πŸ“Wyoming Child and FamilyΒ

πŸ“Glenrock Town Hall

πŸ“Glenrock Independent offices

πŸ“Glenrock Landfill

πŸ“Glenrock Senior Center closed to lunch, deliveries and activities

⚠️ Douglas:

πŸ“Douglas Budget & Business Center offices

πŸ“Converse County Public Health offices

πŸ“Converse County government offices

πŸ“County Courthouse

πŸ“CC Library Douglas

πŸ“CCSD1 Grab and Go Meals from the school will not be available March 15.

πŸ“Boys & Girls Club Of Douglas

πŸ“Laramie Peak Humane Society

πŸ“Easter Wyoming College (EWC)

πŸ“Douglas City Hall

πŸ“Nana's Learning Center

πŸ“Wyoming Workforce Services

πŸ“Bryan C Cropper DMD, PC

πŸ“Blessed Beans Coffee

πŸ“Converse County Weed & Pest

πŸ“Quality Collision Center LLC

πŸ“Douglas Senior Center closed to lunch, deliveries and activities

πŸ“All MHCC Clinics including the Urgent CareΒ Clinic

πŸ“Douglas Rec Center