Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. For the North Laramie Range, southwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts to 75 MPH. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations including Douglas, Laramie Range and Foothills including Bordeaux and Vedauwoo, and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&