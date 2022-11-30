Volunteers serve up free Thanksgiving meals for 600 in their 16th year
Thirty-one turkeys had been loaded in the smoker behind the Moose Club the previous night, and by Thanksgiving morning, the delicious aroma was already wafting throughout the club and out the back door.
Inside the Moose kitchen, a “well-oiled machine” was already cruising toward a stellar meal, their 16th.
The annual Moose Club community meal – prepared and served by a group of volunteers who are all friends and family – came off without a hitch. As volunteer Dylan Grant explains it, after all these years, everyone simply knows what to do and does it.
“It ran very smooth. We are a well oiled machine. We have been doing it long enough and everybody knows their place, so yeah,” he said afterward.
Even though he makes the whole endeavor sound somewhat effortless, even Grant would concede it takes a lot of work and coordination to pull off cooking 31 turkeys, 104 pounds of ham, two cases of mashed potatoes, close to 90 pies (which were donated by Dave Angillio at Village Inn and Mandy Lewis at Edward Jones), bean casseroles, stuffing and gravy and cranberries – and doing it all in three hours from 8 a.m. until the doors open at 11 a.m.
The community dinner served about 600, up a little from previous years. That number included home deliveries, Grant said, and those were also slightly more than last year.
Grant also said the Moose Club received cash donations to help offset the costs this year, which were very much appreciated. Besides the numerous smaller amounts, they received several large ones in the $1,000 range.
