Construction crews are working to put up new homes and complete new roads on East Richards and elsewhere in the city, while numerous new businesses are setting up shop and others are changing hands or expanding as spring is in the air.

While we have reported repeatedly on many such efforts – such as Bomgaars’ new store and the coming of Dollar General both on W. Richards among them – we thought it might be time to see where some others stand and what else is perking in the business realm in Douglas.

Community Development Director Clara Chaffin said people have probably noticed clean-up work going on at the old Clementine’s location near Safeway on Mesa Drive.

“No plans have been submitted to the city, yet,” she said, speculating that a restaurant may go into the building.

The Budget reported in February that plans for a Douglas Guadalajara restaurant were in the works for the old steakhouse in Madora Plaza.

Casper-based Guadalajara owner Clemente Moreno said then that plans were “up in the air” regarding an opening date, but that he is shooting for sometime around “mid-summer,” Moreno said with his daughter, Cynthia, translating for him.

“We’re waiting until after winter to do some construction on the inside and outside (of the building),” Moreno said.

Moreno owns and operates Guadalajara restaurants in Casper, Wheatland and Cheyenne. He bought the old Clementine’s plaza space last November.

That’s not the only new eatery potentially opening up in town, either.

The west half of the Speedway building is being renovated, she said, and is going to be, “something food-related.”

Chaffin said, “We’re lucky with all of this growth happening.”

Bomgaars, a ranch/hardware/home retail store, expects to have a soft opening May 13 in the former Shopko location; demolition has commenced on the old building on the Dollar General site on East Richards and Chaffin said she expects it to “go vertical” soon; construction on the Platte River apartments is underway; Ranahan Steakhouse is “very, very close” to opening; and, Cooper’s Arena, in the old Brewery location, is set to open soon, as well.

“Work is still going on with the Bloedorn door factory. There’s so much commercial development going on right now. There’s quite a few single-family homes going up, too. It’s great,” Chaffin said.

House of Pinz

House of Pinz has a new owner.

Lucas Thar said he bought the bowling alley because he wants to keep it going for the community and the kids. Thar closed on the deal on the business April 30.

“It’s just something for the community to have (to do). There’s not a lot of that in Douglas,” he said.

Thar said he doesn’t have any changes in mind, at least for now.

“Not at first. It’s just going to take going in there, seeing what’s going on and what works, what doesn’t work, and adjust it from there.”

City council approved a liquor license transfer for Thar and House of Pinz on April 26, clearing the way for the sale to close last Friday.

Ranahan

As Ranahan, Douglas’ new steakhouse, gears up for its grand opening, its owners are still looking for staff.

The hulking, ambitious new restaurant, located adjacent to Grasslands Market on S. Riverbend Drive, will seat nearly 150 customers and feature a glass fireplace and granite-top bar.

After multiple delays, the new target opening date is June 28.

To get there though, the two co-owning families of the Pollocks and the Russells are still looking to hire line cooks and wait staff.

Those interested in applying can send queries and application materials to jobs@douglaseats.com

The warehouse-sized restaurant will feature a variety of steak dishes sourced from Wyoming ranch beef as well as a salad bar, bread bar and charcuterie.

On Sundays the restaurant will also offer brunch service including mimosas and bloody mary’s.

Its owners had originally envisioned it opening in the spring of 2020.

During a recent interview, co-owner Jen Pollock attributed much of the delays to the pandemic, which prolonged the delivery of construction materials and created shortages in construction labor and other staff, she said.

“We didn’t recognize what Covid would do,” Pollock admitted.

But, “we’re not going to open unless it’s right,” she said.

Judging by the success of Ranahan’s adjoining restaurant, Hog Ranch, Ranahan should have little trouble attracting customers, once it finally opens.

Hog Ranch opened in January to big hungry crowds.

The takeout-only barbecue joint offers meats by the pound, barbecue plates, ribs, sandwiches and a smorgasbord of sides.

Safeway and Douglas Senior Center

Paperwork changes regarding Douglas’ Safeway store and the Douglas Senior Center will mean little to the public, according to Chaffin.

An application to the Planning and Zoning Commission in April by ACI Real Estate SPE 105, LLC to vacate and replat Safeway Subdivision is just “paperwork clean-up.”

Albertson Companies, who own Safeway stores nationwide, are doing these types of “paperwork clean-ups” with all of their properties, Chaffin said.

“This property hasn’t been replatted or correct in a very long time. Municipal code states that if more than three lots are affected, it becomes a major replat. (Albertsons/Safeway) had several lots on the backside of the property that the grocery store built itself on, they are cleaning that up. They are also separating the fuel station from the grocery store, and making an agreement with themselves to give the (Safeway gas station and retail store) shared access to both lots from Park Drive,” she explained.

Park Drive is the street between Village Inn and Safeway, and is a platted city street.

“They are meeting municipal code and having to file some extra documentation to assure both lots are legally conforming lots. Part of doing that is going before P&Z and the city,” she said.

“There’s no physical changes to the property, it’s all just paperwork getting cleaned up.”

A similar paperwork clean up project is also underway with the Senior Center, Chaffin said.

An application by the City of Douglas was presented to P&Z at the April 19 meeting. The application is a request to vacate a portion of Poplar Street, and addition part of Douglas Subdivision (part of lot 2, part of outlot C) and create the Douglas Senior Center Addition.

The name, Douglas Senior Center Addition, is somewhat misleading. When asked if any additions were, in fact, being built at the Senior Center, Chaffin said, “no, there are no additions being built at the Senior Center.”

“The Senior Center plat does three things: It dedicates right-of-way’s on both Yellowstone Highway and First Street West; it adjusts property lines on the map to match the quitclaim deed; it vacates a portion of West Poplar Street and replaces that portion of the street with an access and sewer easement,” Chaffin said Tuesday.

“Really, the public will not see any changes in either location. People will continue to use the areas as they usually do,” she said.