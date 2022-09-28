A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon.
At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in crisis, Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly said Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections Crisis Negotiations Teams assisted DPD with the situation.
DMS was placed in a hold and secure status, preventing students, staff and visitors from exiting or entering the building during negotiations.
Byerly said Monday the external, isolated threat was close enough to the school to cause concern and the status was to ensure students were safe. The situation was “resolved” at 2:12 p.m.
At 2:27 p.m., Douglas Schools Superintendent Paige Hughes said a message was sent out to parents stating that all schools would be released as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.