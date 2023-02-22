A second off-track pari-mutuel betting site asked the Converse County Commission for permission to open up in Douglas this year, but their application hit a wall Tuesday when the commissioners voted 2-2 on a motion to approve it. The tie vote effectively killed the resolution which would have allowed Wyoming Downs LLC to compete with 307 Horse Racing, which won county approval just a few weeks ago.

Wyoming Downs – which has betting parlor sites in Albany, Campbell, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Uinta counties – wanted to open a leased facility inside the Douglas Inn and Convention Center at 1450 N. Riverbend.

Their proposed resolution was nearly identical in format to the one the county approved for 307, but Commission Chairman Jim Willox – who admitted he was against the latest resolution from the start – pushed hard for some significant changes, including limiting hours of operation and number of machines allowed. Both of those changes received pushback from Commissioners Trent Kaufman and Rick Grant, who said they were tantamount to picking winners and losers in business.

“I’m just questioning why we would jump down that road,” Kaufman said about limited the number of machines.

In the end, Willox was able to get concessions – albeit more lenient versions than ones he initially proposed – to include hours limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and to 50 machines after a Wyoming Downs representative said they would be acceptable. Even with the changes, Willox said later, he was voting against the resolution simply because he wanted to see how one gambling establishment would impact the community before approving a second one.

Grant cautioned his fellow commissioners, “We’re tip-toeing around the edges of picking winners and losers.”

307’s approval last month was the first foray into live and historical horse race betting for the county after voters approved allowing it in the general election in November. 307’s permit from the county came without all the strings attached that Willox suggested this time around, and he acknowledged that he “missed it” and should have included more restrictions.

However, once approved, the county doesn’t have the legal ability to go back and rewrite the permit, he said, but they do have the authority to make each permit unique initially.

Kaufman obviously bristled at that idea, suggesting that was picking winners and losers in business.

At the time their permit was granted, 307 officials suggested they would be surprised if anyone else would proposed a second off-track betting site in Douglas because of the population size, but Wyoming Downs applied within weeks for a site less than a block from 307’s proposed site at Ranahan Steakhouse.

The permit term from the county is initially for five years, with renewal terms of three years, and it would have been the same for Wyoming Downs had it been approved. Willox told the company that the 2-2 tie vote means the resolution could come back to the commission later for reconsideration. Willox and Mike Colling voted against the motion, while Grant and Kaufman voted to approve the permit. Commissioner Robert Short was absent.

The county permit is the first step for a company to operate here. Once the county approves it, the proposal must go before the Wyoming Gaming Commission. 307 had indicated it could take up to six months to gain that state approval; a Wyoming Downs official indicated they could be operating in Douglas in 6-9 months, although their written application to the county suggested a much faster timeline.

Unlike 307 officials, who said they will buy the up-scale restaurant and convert part of it into their video horse racing parlor (while leasing the restaurant portion back to the current operators), Wyoming Downs intends to lease space at the Douglas Inn, they said in their application to the county.

Jill Jerrard with Wyoming Downs said Tuesday the company has already leased the space at the Douglas Inn because they had to secure the space before they could apply for the permits from the county or the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

Once the approvals came through, she said before the vote, the company would be upgrading the leased space and making other major improvements to the facility. She cited benefits to the existing business beyond that as well, such as expanded customer base for the hotel and bar and the potential for growing employment.

As for Wyoming Downs, the company predicted the 40-50 terminals at the leased site would generate $3-$4 million in gross revenue and 8-12 jobs in Douglas.

Wyoming Downs runs a privately owned racetrack in Evanston as part of its operations throughout the state, according to company Manager Eric Nelson, who lists a corporate office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nelson, in his written application, told the commissioners he expects gross daily revenues from betting of about $22,000, with the city of Douglas and Converse County expected to split the 1% commission on bets. Nelson estimated the projected income to the city and county at about $300,000 a year each.

Jerrard said their current projections equate to about $15,000 to $20,000 each in revenue to the city and county each month.

Jerrard did not indicate if Wyoming Downs would be approaching the county for reconsideration of its vote any time soon, but after the vote Willox offered to keep the dialogue open with the company anyway.