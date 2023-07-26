Could your family use some free school supplies?
Cellular Plus/Verizon is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. at their Douglas store.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates contributions from employees, customers and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized and stores are also accepting donations from their guests to help as many families as possible.
Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated in Douglas will be distributed to children in this area.
“We are proud to give back to our (communities) by helping students kick off the school year with brand-new backpacks and essential supplies,” Cellular Plus President Adam Kimmet said. “Our hope is that this event will help alleviate some financial challenges for families. It’s very rewarding to see the kids confidently walk out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and prepared to rule the school year.”
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their items. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus is located at 1650 E. Richards Street.
