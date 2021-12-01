UPDATE – Following the newspaper deadline Tuesday, the hospital released the following email to staff:

It has been an eventful couple of days related to the CMS vaccine requirement. This situation is very fluid, but here is what we currently know:

• The federal government filed their argument to the injunction today. They are requesting the Court to “stay,” or stop the preliminary injunction, pending an appeal.

• We expect this emergency motion to be ruled on by Thursday or Friday. At that point, we will know if the CMS mandate is still required or not.

• In the meantime, we are temporarily pausing with exemption requests specific to the CMS Covid-19 vaccination requirements, since the CMS requirements may not stand.

• If the CMS mandate ends up being required by Dec 6, we will ensure employees are held financially harmless (i.e., salary and benefits) through Dec 15, 2021. This will give us additional time to respond to the mandate, if needed.

• In the meantime, we are evaluating how best to proceed. In the injunction, the Court argued that CMS should use “…its longstanding practice of encouraging rather than forcing – by governmental mandate - vaccination.” We are assessing the risk to MHCC related to potential CMS “encouragement” if we continue to have a low vaccination rate.

-----------

While Wyoming and nine other states won a temporary injunction Monday against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Memorial Hospital of Converse County isn’t quite ready to abandon or change its policy to have at least 90% of its employees and volunteers vaccinated by the Dec. 6 deadline.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday hailed the preliminary injunction, which came in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri.

“This is welcome news for Wyoming’s rural healthcare facilities, which are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government,” Gordon said. “Healthcare employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination.”

Following the ruling Monday, MHCC CEO Matt Dammeyer said the hospital administration was considering the ramifications and other factors but the final decision on the vaccination policy may land in the board’s arena before any changes are made, if any are.

“We are still analyzing the injunction. Everybody expected there would be a lawsuit (including CMS) . . . for us, we have to figure out what the strength of that (case and likelihood CMS won’t prevail on appeal) is,” he said as he headed into a meeting to discuss that very topic Monday evening.

As for how the preliminary injunction will change things at MHCC, Dammeyer conceded the timing could have been better given the CMS deadline was only a few days away and could still be implemented on appeal.

Thus, changes to the MHCC vaccination policy for employees, volunteers and contractors – which was based on the CMS rules and vaccination mandate at the center of the lawsuits – may be too late for some who are refusing to get vaccinated, who got vaccinated but didn’t want to or who simply didn’t want to provide proof of vaccination status to their employer for privacy reasons.

“We’re just starting to pick that apart. We haven’t made that determination” as to what could change, if anything, in the policy, Dammeyer said, adding that so far most legal experts predict CMS will prevail on appeal.

MHCC POLICY

Meanwhile, the policy deadline for the first round of possible vaccine exemptions for employees came and went last week, with some exemptions granted but the majority of requests not approved or still pending. And a number of employees had not yet provided evidence of their vaccination status to the hospital as required, although they have until Dec. 6 to do so. (See related story on the front page.)

While updated numbers were not available Tuesday morning, as of the previous week, MHCC had 94 people request a vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons, according to information provided by the administration. Of those, 33 people (35%) were granted an exemption or extension due to recent Covid-19 infection; nine people (10%) had their exemption denied; and 52 people (55%) were asked to provide more information in order to process their request. Some of the 52 did not fill out the required form completely and/or did not sign the document, as required by the policy.

Dammeyer encouraged staff and volunteers to remember this is an emotional and trying time and to be compassionate with one another.

In an email to staff, he wrote, “We continue to see many behaviors inconsistent with our values (e.g., compassion and respect for others). If you are working here after Dec. 5, please be prepared to shift our focus back to taking care of our patients/families.

“I am concerned this issue has angered some people so much they are not currently effective employees. If you fear this describes you, please reach out and seek help/support.”

Meanwhile, Gordon on Monday reiterated the state’s efforts to stop federal vaccination mandates through lawsuits.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for Wyoming and these states, but the case is not over. The Governor and Attorney General will continue their efforts to challenge the mandate through this lawsuit,” he wrote in a press release. “Wyoming is taking a three-pronged approach to fighting the federal vaccine mandates,” including;

• Suing the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors;

• Suing to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency mandate on private businesses with over 100 employees;

• and the legal action involving CMS.