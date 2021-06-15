Converse County Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday, June 15 passing a fire ban effective immediately.

The ban is in effect until Oct. 1.

Under the ban, all outdoor and open fires and fireworks are prohibited, except:

* Gas and charcoal fires within enclosed grills

* The use of acetylene cutting torches and/or electric arc welders in cleared areas 10 feet in radius. A fire suppression or fire guard must also be on site.

* Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius

* Trash or refuse fires between 6-10 p.m. where fires are contained inside of containers, are attended and provided with spark arresters and are within 10 feet in radius

* Controlled burns for range improvements, but only with the written permission of the county fire warden

Converse County joined Campbell County on Tuesday in implementing a open fire restrictions.

On Monday, the BLM announced it was putting on fire restrictions on all public lands in Campbell and Johnson counties that went into effect on Tuesday.

Maximum penalties for violators in Converse County are up to 30 days in jail and a $100 fine.