Friends & Neighbors

The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected new members to join the organization, including two with local ties.
Makena Engelker from Douglas is a psychology major, and Brandi Fuller from Wright majors in agricultural business. Both were among 44 other students from across the state to become new Mortar Board members.
Mortar Board is a national honor society organization that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership, and service. The group provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.
The UW Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board was chartered in 1933. Chapter members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.
