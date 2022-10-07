The Douglas Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for the destruction of a bronze sculpture donated for the beautification project located at 301 Center Street known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, according to Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly.
The statue depicts historical significance of a horse and rider collecting mail from a child.
Some time in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 the statute was destroyed and both arms of the child portion of the statue were removed and stolen.
Please contact DPD Sgt. Toman at 307-358-3311 with any information.
