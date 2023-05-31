The Douglas Senior Center (DSC) held a brief ceremony for regularly attending veterans May 25.
As part of the ceremony, a new plaque listing the veterans’ names was unveiled in the veterans’ honor.
Each veteran was also presented with a mug with their name on it, that they can either take home or leave for use at the center.
“If you’re a veteran and a senior, come to the senior center. We’ll make sure they’ve got a cup for you,” DCS Director Nancie Fink said. “We’re doing our best to make this a more inviting place for all people.”
“We’ll acknowledge them and get them a cup,” DCS Activity Director Stefanie Shepherd cheerfully added.
The plaque lists 15 veterans and their branch of service: Dick Wortham, Army; Sam Torgerson, Army; Gail Kirkland, Air Force; Allen Wintermote, Navy; David Markwardt, Army; Valerie Carlson, Amy; Mark Cash, Air Force; Doug Johnson, Air Force; Bill Lange, Army; Charles Webb, Army; Russell Hineman, Army; Bill Nunn, Army; Fred Romero, Army; Art Sims, Navy and Dennis Dammel, Army.
