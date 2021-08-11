fire image
An oil rig is presently engulfed in flames about six to eight miles up Highland Loop Road off of WYO59 as of approximately 2:40 p.m., according to preliminary information we have received. 

The fire has also spread into surrounding the grass and firefighters are working on establishing a fire line.

We will update the report as soon as more information is available. Please use caution in the area and give right-of-way to all emergency personnel and vehicles.

