Lifelong Converse County resident Jared Vollman joined the Douglas School Board last week when the trustees selected him to replace Terry Moss who resigned to accept a job in Laramie.

Eight people, including Vollman, applied for the position in late September by submitting letters of interest. Some of those – including Vollman – had also applied for a seat vacated when Amy Hughes resigned from the board in August to move out of state; Lance Orner Jr. was selected from among five people in early September.

In both cases, Vollman and Orner will serve in the positions only until the next general election (November 2022) when they can run for a two-year term if they wish.

Five other, four-year board seats will be open at the same election, leaving open the possibility that seven of the nine trustees could change by the end of next year.

The other new applicants were offered the chance to meet with the board Oct. 8 at the special meeting, at the end of which Vollman was selected.

“There were so many excellent candidates with diverse backgrounds that it was a tough decision for the board to choose one person,” according to board Chairman Mark Horr. “The board members wish to thank all those who expressed interest and are pleased to welcome Jared who has children in the district and experience on other boards.”

Following his selection, Vollman said, “I believe I am the type of person who enjoys gathering information while having an open mind, come to a decision and take actions. I’m also the person that if I’m informed enough to have an opinion, I will let you know where I stand while still willing to listen to other views.

“Having said that, I would like to see if there are other things that can be done so we are getting the most value for our dollar spent. Finally, I want to continue to see our students challenged so that they become the most responsible and capable people they can be.”

In his letter of interest to the board, he noted he was a life-long county resident and attended school in the Douglas district through graduation. He attended Casper College where he received his associate’s degree in ag business, before returning to the family ranch 27 miles from Douglas.

He has been involved in numerous community organizations, including rural fire, Farm Service Agency and Converse County Planning and Zoning Board. He and his wife Mandy have three children, one of whom has graduated.

“I have considerable interest in athletics and activities, but I believe academics come first,” he wrote.