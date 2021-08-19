The Wyoming State Fair has announced that the Walker Hayes concert originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 has been cancelled.
Due to an illness within Walker Hayes’ touring party, the “Fancy Like” singer will no longer be performing at the Ford Grandstands.
For those who have purchased tickets either online or at the gate with a card, those purchases will be automatically refunded to the card used at checkout. Tickets purchased at the gate with cash will also be refunded. To claim a full cash refund, the Wyoming State fair asks for tickets to be brought to the WSF main office located at 400 West Center St. in Douglas beginning on Monday, August 23rd.
The Wyoming State Fair has a full lineup of events taking place including live music, strolling acts and entertainment, two nights of PRCA rodeos, demolition derby, exhibits, shopping and much more. Tickets are still available for purchase for the remaining grandstand events online and at all ticket gates on site.
The WSF would like to apologize for any inconveniences caused by the cancellation.
